CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Imperial Oil Ltd said there was a small fire at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Tuesday but crews extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing injuries and cuts to production.

The fire broke out at the 121,000 barrel a day plant in the early afternoon and was put out about 30 minutes later, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.

"There was no interruption to operations," Harding said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Galloway)