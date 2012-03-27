UPDATE 8-Oil pulls back in post-settlement trade as U.S. stockpiles rise
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Imperial Oil Ltd said there was a small fire at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Tuesday but crews extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing injuries and cuts to production.
The fire broke out at the 121,000 barrel a day plant in the early afternoon and was put out about 30 minutes later, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.
"There was no interruption to operations," Harding said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.