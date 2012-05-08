OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday the outage of a processing unit at its 121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, will allow the company to conduct maintenance on other processing equipment over the course of several weeks.
Spokesman Jon Harding declined to give the capacity of the unit that is down for work, but said other parts of the plant remain in operation.
Harding also said the company is conducting maintenance on various units at its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery and that work is also expected to last several weeks. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
BAKU/YEREVAN, Feb 27 Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenia-backed separatists along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Monday, with each side accusing the other of an attempted incursion.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 Saudi Arabia may increase its domestic gasoline prices by 30 percent from July, industry sources said, part of a reform plan by the world's top oil exporter to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels.