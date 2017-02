NEW YORK, March 9 Imperial Oil said on Friday that it had an oil leak at its 121,000 barrel per day in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a notice on a community alert system.

"The site emergency warning sirens were activated and plant personnel are responding to contain the leak at this time," the notification said.

The size of the leak is not known, the company said in the notification. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)