NEW YORK Aug 31 Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) on Wednesday issued an alert for toxic vapor released at its 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a filing with provincial regulators.

Local media reported that warning sirens sounded at the facility.

The refinery is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Michigan, about 65 miles (105 km) north of Detroit.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in Calgary)

