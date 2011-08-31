Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
NEW YORK Aug 31 Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) on Wednesday issued an alert for toxic vapor released at its 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a filing with provincial regulators.
Local media reported that warning sirens sounded at the facility.
The refinery is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Michigan, about 65 miles (105 km) north of Detroit.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in Calgary)
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories seen rising for fifth week in a row-poll