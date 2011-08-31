Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) issued
an all-clear at its 121,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Sarnia,
Ontario on Wednesday, a filing with provincial regulators
showed.
Earlier, the company issued an alert for toxic vapor at the refinery and local media reported warning sirens sounding.
A company spokesman was not immediately available. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in Calgary; Editing by Dale Hudson)
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories seen rising for fifth week in a row-poll