Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
* Light hydrocarbon leaks from line
* No impact on production (Updates with company comment)
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 31 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) issued a warning signal at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Wednesday after a line leaked some vapor, but issued an all-clear about half an hour later, a spokesman said.
There was no impact on output at the 121,000 barrel a day plant.
"Our emergency response crew responded to a release of light hydrocarbon from a line that was in a unit at the refinery," Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.
There were no injuries, and air-monitoring readings confirmed there was no impact to air quality, Harding said. An investigation is under way.
The refinery is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Michigan. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Janet McGurty in New York; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories seen rising for fifth week in a row-poll