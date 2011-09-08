CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Irving Oil Ltd has begun a planned 12-week maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrel per day refinery at Saint John, New Brunswick.

The company said work will be concentrated on the butamer, alkylation and sulfuric acid regeneration units, with other unspecified work also planned.

Sam Robinson, a spokeswoman for the privately owned company, said normal operations will continue at the parts of the refinery that are not part of the turnaround and the refinery will meet customer needs while the work is being completed. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)