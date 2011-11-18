NEW YORK Nov 18 Irving Oil said on Friday that 12-week planned maintenance on its 300,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick is on track to be completed by the end of November.

The refinery, located in the Atlantic Maritimes of eastern Canada, sends about 150,000 bpd of gasoline and diesel down the eastern coast of the United States and into the New York Harbor.

