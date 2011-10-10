TOKYO Oct 10 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, said the 8,200 barrels per day lubricant oil
manufacturing unit at its Negishi refinery near Tokyo caught
fire around 6:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Sunday, but was extinguished
by 8:55 p.m.
The lube oil unit had been shut for a scheduled maintenance
when the fire occurred in the heat-exchanger system, the
wholly-owned unit of JX Holdings , said in a statement.
There were no injuries.
The company said it would investigate the cause of the
incident and rule out any repeat.
The fire had no impact on the refinery's other
oil-processing units, including the two crude distillation units
(CDUs), a company official said.
There is no change in the schedule to shut one of the CDUs,
the 120,000 bpd No.1 unit, from Oct. 12, for a planned
maintenance, the official added.
