TOKYO Oct 2 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings , said it
conducted an emergency shutdown of the 30,000 barrels per day
fuel oil desulphurisation unit at its Kashima refinery,
northeast of Tokyo, on Saturday following a fire.
The fire occurred around the unit's tower facility at about
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Saturday and was extinguished by about 9
p.m. (1200 GMT). But the unit again caught fire at 10:54 p.m.
(1354 GMT) in the same place, and the fire was extinguished by
0:30 a.m. on Sunday (1530 GMT on Saturday), the company said in
a statement. There were no injuries.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)