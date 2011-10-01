TOKYO Oct 2 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings , said it conducted an emergency shutdown of the 30,000 barrels per day fuel oil desulphurisation unit at its Kashima refinery, northeast of Tokyo, on Saturday following a fire.

The fire occurred around the unit's tower facility at about 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Saturday and was extinguished by about 9 p.m. (1200 GMT). But the unit again caught fire at 10:54 p.m. (1354 GMT) in the same place, and the fire was extinguished by 0:30 a.m. on Sunday (1530 GMT on Saturday), the company said in a statement. There were no injuries. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)