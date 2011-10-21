TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings , said it
restarted the 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.3 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery on Thursday
as scheduled.
The CDU had been shut since Sept. 11 for maintenance.
Meanwhile, the company has not been able to restart the
30,000 bpd No.1 fuel oil desulphurisation unit at its Kashima
refinery, northeast of Tokyo, after a fire on Oct. 1.
A fire-shut 8,200 bpd lubricant oil manufacturing unit at
its Negishi refinery near Tokyo has entered planned maintenance,
a company spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)