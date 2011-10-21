TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings , said it restarted the 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery on Thursday as scheduled.

The CDU had been shut since Sept. 11 for maintenance.

Meanwhile, the company has not been able to restart the 30,000 bpd No.1 fuel oil desulphurisation unit at its Kashima refinery, northeast of Tokyo, after a fire on Oct. 1.

A fire-shut 8,200 bpd lubricant oil manufacturing unit at its Negishi refinery near Tokyo has entered planned maintenance, a company spokeswoman said.

