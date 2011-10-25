TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings , said it restarted the 30,000 barrels per day fuel oil desulphurisation unit at its Kashima refinery, northeast of Tokyo, on Oct. 23, following a fire on Oct. 1.

Other units at the refinery, including the 189,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and the 63,500 bpd condensate splitter, have continued operations following the fire, but the run rate had fallen following the emergency shutdown of the desulphurisation unit. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)