TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, on Thursday shut the 189,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery north of Tokyo, a company spokesman said, but gave no reason why.

It is not yet clear when the firm will restart the CDU, he added. The company, a unit of JX Holdings, restarted the CDU in June after the Kashima plant was shut due to damage following a magnitude 9.0 quake on March 11. (Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)