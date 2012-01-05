TOKYO Jan 5 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has raised the capacity of the No.3 fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at its Mizushima refinery in western Japan by 2,000 barrels per day to 26,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said on Thursday.

The change took effect on Dec. 12, the official said.

Japanese refiners are required to notify the government when they make changes to existing capacity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)