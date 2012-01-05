COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
TOKYO Jan 5 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has raised the capacity of the No.3 fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at its Mizushima refinery in western Japan by 2,000 barrels per day to 26,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said on Thursday.
The change took effect on Dec. 12, the official said.
Japanese refiners are required to notify the government when they make changes to existing capacity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.