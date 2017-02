TOKYO, April 4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's biggest oil refiner, said it began preparations on Wednesday to restart refining operations at its 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan, nine days after a power outage forced a shutdown.

The company had said it did not expect to take long to restart the refinery. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)