TOKYO, June 7 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil
& Energy Corp is set to restart the 35,000 barrels per day (bpd)
condensate splitter at the Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan
around mid-June after a planned maintenance, industry sources
said.
The splitter has been shut since mid-April, the sources
said.
The company also conducted a scheduled maintenance on its
other 63,500 bpd condensate splitter at its Kashima refinery,
northeast of Tokyo, for about a week in May, they added.
JX, a wholly-owned unit of JX Holdings, declined to
comment on its splitters' maintenance plans.
JX group has a capacity to process 1.61 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil, including condensate.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)