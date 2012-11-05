TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp has delayed the restart of its
150,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU)
at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery due to a change in its
planned maintenance schedule.
The No.4 CDU, which has been shut since Oct. 6 for planned
maintenance, was expected to be restarted on Monday.
The CDU's restart schedule remains uncertain due to a
revised repair schedule for part of the plant's unidentified
units, a company spokesman said.
The Negishi refinery's 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU has also been
shut for maintenance scheduled for between Oct. 22 and Nov. 16.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)