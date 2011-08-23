TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Tuesday it is conducting repair work on the fire-hit 60,000 barrels per day No.3 vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery, and has not yet set a timetable for the restart.

The VDU was shut on July 18 after oil leaking from a pipeline caught fire.

The company, a unit of JX Holdings , is considering conducting scheduled maintenance on the VDU from mid-September, a company spokesman said.

Other units at the refinery, including the 150,000 bpd No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU), have continued operating at reduced runs. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)