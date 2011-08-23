GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters keep euro, French debt under pressure
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Tuesday it is conducting repair work on the fire-hit 60,000 barrels per day No.3 vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its Mizushima-A refinery, and has not yet set a timetable for the restart.
The VDU was shut on July 18 after oil leaking from a pipeline caught fire.
The company, a unit of JX Holdings , is considering conducting scheduled maintenance on the VDU from mid-September, a company spokesman said.
Other units at the refinery, including the 150,000 bpd No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU), have continued operating at reduced runs. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
DOHA, Feb 8 Higher oil prices may boost shale oil production but the global oil market can accommodate this as demand remains healthy, Qatar's energy minister said on Wednesday.
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)