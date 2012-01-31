TOKYO Jan 31 Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Tuesday that its quake-hit 145,000 barrels per day Sendai refinery may return to full operations in February, earlier than its previous plan for March.

The wholly owned unit of JX Holdings said test runs of facilities at the northeast Japan-based refinery had been going as planned.

The company restarted the plant's refining units including the crude distillation unit for the first time in mid-January, after the refinery was directly hit by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami last March. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)