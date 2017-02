TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's top oil refiner Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said a fire broke out at a gasoline-making alkylation unit at its Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan shortly before noon on Thursday, but was extinguished about 20 minutes later.

The unit has a capacity of 9,300 barrels per day, according to the company web site.

There were no injuries and an investigation was being conducted, the company, a unit of JX Holdings, said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)