TOKYO May 8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Tuesday it had restarted the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery in western Japan on Monday.

The CDU was shut on April 18 due to a power outage and remained shut for safety checks after there were explosions later in the month at a neighbouring glue factory operated by Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)