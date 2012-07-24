TOKYO, July 24 Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, plans to shut both crude
distillation units (CDUs) at its 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery in
Yokohama from late September to early November for scheduled
maintenance, an industry source familiar with the matter said.
The company plans to shut all refining units at the plant
during the turnaround, the source added. A JX spokeswoman
declined to comment.
After the maintenance, the two CDUs, the 120,000 barrels per
day (bpd) No.1 unit and the 150,000 bpd No.4 unit, will need to
be shut for turnaround once every four years, the source said.
Currently, both CDUs are required to be shut once every two
years.
The Negishi refinery marks the end of this year's scheduled
maintenance.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)