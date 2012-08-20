* JX says fire at Sendai refinery gas-turbine unit
extinguished
* Says no impact on oil refining ops, no injuries
* Incident is being investigated, no timetable for unit
restart
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy said on Monday that a fire late the day
before at one of the three gas-fired power generating units at
its Sendai refinery had not affected refining operations.
The blaze at the No.3 gas-turbine unit, with a capacity of
about 34 megawatts, had been extinguished by early Monday and
there were no injuries, a company official said. Other
gas-turbine units at the 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery
were operating normally, he added.
"The gas turbine has been stopped due to a suspension order
from the (local) fire department, but there has been no impact
at all on other units and refining operations," the official
said.
The incident is under investigation and there is no
timetable for the unit's restart, he said.
The firm sells excess power supply from the plant's power
units to other users.