TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Monday it restarted the 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan on Saturday, slightly ahead of schedule.

The company had been preparing to restart the CDU by early this week after the unit was shut on Aug. 16 following a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).