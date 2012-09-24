UPDATE 3-Platts revamps Brent oil benchmark for first time in a decade
* Statoil's share of production used for benchmark to grow (Adds details on Statoil share, Statoil comment, from paragraph 9)
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 180,000-barrels per day sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Muroran refinery in northern Japan on Friday, four days after an unplanned shutdown.
The CDU was shut due to a problem with some unidentified secondary unit, a company spokesman said on Monday. The company did not say if the problem with the secondary unit had been fixed. There was no problem with product shipments from the refinery during the brief shutdown.
JX is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.
* Statoil's share of production used for benchmark to grow (Adds details on Statoil share, Statoil comment, from paragraph 9)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA , which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)