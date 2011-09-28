TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil and Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , is considering moving forward the turnaround of the 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan from the original schedule of around February-March 2012, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Another industry source said the company may shut the sole 127,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) for scheduled maintenance as early as this autumn, and the turnaround could come as early as November. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)