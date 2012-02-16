CALGARY, Alberta Feb 16 Korea National Oil Corp has repaired a platformer that was slightly damaged in a Feb 8 fire at the 115,000 barrel per day refinery at Come By Chance, Newfoundland.

Gloria Warren-Slade, a spokeswoman for the refinery, said in an email that damage to the unit was minor and it is back in operation. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)