TOKYO Feb 9 Japanese refiner Kyokuto
Petroleum Industries (KPI) on Thursday confirmed an oil leak
from near one of the naphtha tanks at its sole 175,000 barrels
per day Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, a company official said.
The firm was trying to contain the leak and collect the
spilled naphtha, the official said, adding that he could not
comment on whether the incident would have any impact on
refining operations or shipments.
KPI is a 50-50 joint venture between the ExxonMobil Japan
group, Japan's second-largest oil refiner, and Mitsui Oil Co, a
subsidiary of Mitsui & Co.
