HOUSTON, Aug 17 Wholesale gasoline differentials jumped 9 cents on Wednesday morning after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 1.78-million-barrel draw last week on West Coast gasoline stocks, traders said.
The draw comes as August-delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards is nearing expiry, expected no later than Monday, traders said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
BRIEF-CPUC begins proceeding to determine Aliso Canyon facility future
Feb 9 California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC):