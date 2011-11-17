* Refineries released 1 million pounds of pollutants
* Refiners challenge study's findings
HOUSTON Nov 16 Louisiana's 17 crude oil
refineries averaged nearly a malfunction a day in 2010,
according to a study by the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an
environmental justice organization.
"In 2010, refineries had frequent fires, flares, chemical
releases and other problems from inadequate maintenance," the
report reads. "These ongoing, seemingly small problems are
warning signs that should alert refinery managers to enact
comprehensive solutions."
Refinery malfunctions resulted in nearly 1 million pounds
of pollutants being released into the air in Louisiana in 2010,
according to the study.
In the study, the Bucket Brigade reviewed excess emission
reports filed by the refiners with state and federal pollution
regulators.
Twenty-seven percent of the incidents were due to
maintenance and procedures while equipment failure caused 20
percent of the malfunctions and 15 percent were due to power
failures.
Louisiana has the second highest concentration of refining
capacity of all U.S. states at 3.2 million barrels or 18
percent of the national total.
The Bucket Brigade study recommends the refineries need to
hire more full-time workers and comply with federal process
safety management standards.
It also recommends that U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency step-up enforcement on the state's refiners.
The study drew support from the United Steelworkers union,
which represents the majority of U.S. hourly refinery workers.
"It shows what we've been trying to tell the industry all
along," said Gary Beevers, USW international vice president.
"They're not paying adequate attention to process safety and
are letting their refineries deteriorate."
Louisiana refiners took a different view of the study.
Eduardo Assef, a Citgo Corp vice president in charge of the
company's 427,800 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Lake
Charles, Louisiana, noted that not the Citgo refinery did not
release pollution in amounts that required they be reported to
the state.
"Please note that the Citgo Lake Charles manufacturing
complex has seen a 32 percent decrease in emissions from 2008
to 2010 due to our initiatives to minimize emissions from
flares and reduce boiler emissions from burner improvements,"
Assef said in a statement.
An Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) spokeswoman disputed the study which
said the company's wholly-owned refinery and joint-venture
refinery had a combined total 103 malfunctions in 2010.
"The report states that Exxon Mobil had 103 incidents in
2010 when the actual amount was 32 incidents where we exceeded
reportable quantity limits set by regulatory agencies," said
Exxon's Rachael Moore in a statement.
Exxon's 502,000 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, the
nation's second largest, has reduced malfunctions by 60 percent
in the past five years, Moore said. The company's 192,500 bpd
Chalmette, Louisiana, joint-venture refinery has reduced
emission incidents by 75 percent in the same five-year period.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)