HOUSTON, April 22 Lyondell Basell's 280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery restarted a coking unit on Saturday following a power failure, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The coker was out of production for about an hour and a half on Saturday night following the power outage, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Only the coker was hit by a power failure, the notice said.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual crude.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)