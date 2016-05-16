(Adds company comment, details on repairs, OSHA probe)
HOUSTON May 16 A coking unit at LyondellBasell
Industries' Houston refinery is expected to restart
between late May and mid-June for the first time since being
damaged in an April 8 fire, Gulf Coast market sources said on
Monday.
"It won't be back by Memorial Day," one of the sources said
about the coker referring to the national holiday on May 30.
"The refinery may be running at 250,000 bpd by the Fourth of
July."
The refinery, which has a capacity of 263,776 barrels per
day (bpd), is expected to reach a daily crude oil intake of
200,000 barrels this week for the first time since April 15, the
sources said.
A Lyondell spokeswoman said the company expects the coker to
return to production by the end of the second quarter of this
year. She declined to discuss the status of other units at the
refinery.
The coker was one of four units shut between April 8 and 15
in a string of unit outages and accidents at the refinery that
forced production down to 85,000 bpd.
Between May 1 and May 8, Lyondell restarted the small crude
distillation and two vacuum distillation units, which were shut
due to leaks. The large CDU remained in operation, though at
reduced throughput.
CDUs do the initial refining of oil coming into a refinery
and provide feedstock to all other production units. VDUs and
cokers refine the residual crude the CDUs could not process,
increasing refining yields. Cokers also convert residual crude
that cannot be refined further into petroleum coke, a coal
substitute.
If the VDUs and cokers are not operating, refineries have to
cut the amount of crude oil being processed by the CDUs.
The 42,000 bpd coker is undergoing repairs from the fire and
to piping refinery officials believe had suffered extensive
corrosion during at least two decades of use, the sources said.
The wall of the pipe that ruptured igniting the April 8
blaze was said by the two sources to have been very thin due to
abrasion and corrosion from the petroleum coke passing through
it.
There are two cokers at the refinery. The 57,000 bpd coker
remains in operation.
The refinery has ordered over 1,000 feet of Chrome-Moly pipe
to replace piping on the shut coker, the sources said. Chromium
and molybdenum would make the coker piping more resistant to
corrosion than the piping that failed, the sources said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao and Alan
Crosby)