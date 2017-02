July 9 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported shutting down of its 212,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, after a power outage during a thunderstorm, according to a filing with regulators.

Hydrogen sulfide was being released from the sulfur recovery unit stacks due to power outage, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

