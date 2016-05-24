NEW YORK May 24 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
issued a state of energy emergency on Tuesday because of ongoing
problems with a major product pipeline and an unexpected outage
at Marathon's Detroit refinery.
Under the order, which comes ahead of the busy Memorial
Holiday weekend, trucks hauling transportation fuel will be
allowed to spend more hours on the road to ensure fuels are
available.
The order was in response to the extended outage of the West
Shore Pipeline, which carries products from Milwaukee to Green
Bay, Wisconsin, and has been shut since March 10 for emergency
repairs, along with an "unplanned" outage at the 106,000
barrel-per-day Detroit refinery.
Energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported on
Tuesday that the refinery shut down a naptha hydrotreater. The
company declined to comment on the report.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker issued a similar emergency
order because of the pipeline closure earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Peter Cooney)