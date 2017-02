Feb 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp's 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery has hit by a partial power loss on Wednesday morning, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesman.

Multiple units at the refinery were affected by a power outage at about 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), the State Police said. The outage triggered flaring at the refinery, which is the third largest in the United States.

A Marathon representative was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery. (Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)