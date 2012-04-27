Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
April 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to expand a hydrocracking unit's capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 110,000 bpd at its 464,000 bpd Garyville, Louisiana, refinery beginning in November, according to a notice filed on Friday with Louisiana pollution regulators.
The company also plans to boost a crude distillation unit's capacity by 20,000 bpd to 290,000 bpd, according to the notice, filed with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The date of that work wasn't explicitly stated in the notice.
Marathon also wants to optimize diesel production at the refinery, the nation's fourth-largest, according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.