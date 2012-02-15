(Updates with Marathon statement)

Feb 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp's 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery was hit by a partial power loss on Wednesday morning, according to the company and Louisiana State Police.

Marathon called the power interruption minor.

"MPC's Garyville refinery experienced a minor power interruption this morning which resulted in gases being sent to the refinery's flaring system," said spokesman Shane Pochard in a statement. "Beyond that, MPC does not comment on refinery operations."

Multiple units at the refinery, which is the third largest in the United States, were affected by a power outage at about 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), the state police said.

The power outage lasted about 20 minutes, the state police said. (Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)