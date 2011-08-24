* Fire shut FCC unit for a week

* Chicago gasoline holds to Tuesday gains

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said on Wednesday a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 212,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was still offline after a small fire shut down the unit a week ago.

Marathon did not specify when the unit will be restarted.

No injuries were reported after the fire, according to Marathon spokesperson Shane Pochard.

The refinery supplies the Midwest Chicago gasoline market, which on Wednesday held just under the highs it reached Tuesday following its 5.00-cents a gallon gain on Marathon's increased buying interest.

Chicago gasoline was pegged at 11.00/12.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline contract, about half a cent lower, traders said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)