HOUSTON, April 29 Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000 barrel per day Robinson, Illinois, refinery reported flaring on Wednesday and Thursday due to a control valve malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed on Saturday with Illinois pollution regulators.

In addition to the flaring, the refinery released sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)