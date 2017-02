Sept 18 Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 206,000 barrel per day (bpd) Robinson, Illinois, refinery reported a hydrogen cyanide release on Friday during a stack test on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, according to a notice filed with pollution regulators.

The refinery filed the initial notice of a continuous release of 49.68 pounds per day (22.5 kilograms per day) to state and federal pollution regulators. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Gunna Dickson)