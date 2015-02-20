(New throughout, updates with additional information on PES)
By Jarrett Renshaw
Feb 20 Sub-zero winter temperatures disrupted
more than two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast's oil refining
capacity on Friday, freezing rivers, upsetting cooling systems
and hindering maintenance work.
With the same winter chill boosting demand for home heating,
U.S. heating oil futures jumped 6 percent as refineries,
including the region's largest in Philadelphia, curtailed
production, threatening a supply squeeze.
Delta Air Lines Inc's 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Trainer, Pennsylvania, appeared to be hit hardest. It had to cut
back production and shut its main gasoline-making unit, a
52,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic cracker, two people
familiar with the plant told Reuters. Intelligence group
Genscape also reported the FCC was shut down.
The facility's cooling system normally draws water from the
Delaware River, which is partly frozen, with the temperature in
Trainer about 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 13 Celsius) on Friday
morning. An unknown number of other units were also affected,
the sources said.
"There are some units down, but not all are down," said Adam
Gattuso, a spokesman for Delta's Monroe Energy subsidiary, which
runs the refinery.
Gattuso would not discuss which units were shut. Industry
publication Energy News Today had reported on Friday that the
refinery was completely shut.
Frigid temperatures have prevented boats from docking at the
refinery for up to 36 hours due to frozen fire lines, another
source said. The U.S. Coast Guard at the Philadelphia port said
the refinery was reporting 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of ice at
the dock.
At the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia Energy
Solutions' 335,000 bpd refinery, multiple problems were reported
that triggered two separate flaring episodes.
The refinery halted output on its 53,000 bpd catalytic
cracker on a loss of steam, Energy News Today reported. Fuel gas
problems also cut production in the crude pipestills within
Point Breeze, the smaller section of the two-part plant,
according to a report by IIR Energy.
In its Girard Point section, the company shut down a 52,000
bpd vacuum distillation unit for less than a week's worth of
planned maintenance, a source said. The crude and FCC units in
that section were already offline for work.
Phillips 66 had extended delays in restarting a
crude unit at its 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New
Jersey, a person familiar with operations said.
The unit had been shut for planned maintenance on Feb. 4,
and the company tried to restart it on Feb. 11, but problems
arose, including severe cold that froze lines feeding into it,
the source said.
In Memphis, Tennessee, safety flares were set off at Valero
Energy Corp's 180,000-bpd refinery due to cold weather
overnight, sources familiar with plant operations said.
Production there continued at planned levels, said the sources
and Genscape, which reported the problem.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)