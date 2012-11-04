* Trainer remained open during Hurricane Sandy

* Refinery returning from major maintenance after a 10 months closure

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Delta Air Lines' 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, has all units running with full rates expected in a few days as a massive turnaround ends, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Sunday.

"It takes a couple of days to optimize the units. But it is running smoothly," the source told Reuters.

Production of jet fuel is now 30,000 barrels per day, ramping up to its goal of 52,000 bpd.

The Trainer refinery never shut down ahead of Hurricane Sandy, which landed north of the plant, hitting the barrier islands of the New Jersey shore late Monday.

It shut two refineries in the region - Phillips 66's 238,000 bpd refinery and Hess' 70,000 bpd Port Reading refiner.

Both regained partial power in the last day or two but flooding and some storm damage remain an issue.

Delta bought the refinery last spring to maximize the production of jet as a way to manage fuel costs.