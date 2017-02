HOUSTON Aug 7 The hydrocracking unit at Motiva Enterprises' 233,500 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery shut down on Friday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The cause of the shutdown was unknown and under investigation, according to the notice.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) and Saudi Refining. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)