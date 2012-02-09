(Adds details about power problems at other area refineries)

HOUSTON Feb 8 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, an alkylation unit and a hydrocracking unit to production on Wednesday following a Tuesday power outage, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The units were ramping up to full production rates on Wednesday night, the sources said. A brief power outage on Tuesday morning knocked the units out of production, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Motiva representatives have declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

Motiva is one of three refineries in the Port Arthur area affected by electrical power interruptions since Sunday when Total Petrochemicals USA 232,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery was hit by a power loss that affected its flare gas recovery system.

A Total representative declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Monday.

On Tuesday night, Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery was hit by a temporary power outage that triggered flaring from an FCC and other units.

A Valero spokesman said on Wednesday that the power interruption didn't have a material impact on production.

A spokesman for Entergy Texas, which is the electrical power provider in Port Arthur, said there were no problems with production and transmission in Port Arthur.

In the case of the Motiva refinery, the power problem appeared to be with the refinery's internal power system, said Entergy spokesman David Caplan. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)