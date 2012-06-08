HOUSTON, June 8 A newly commissioned 325,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit remained out of production on Friday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas refinery, sources familiar with operations at the plant said.

No firm date has been set for returning the crude unit to production, the sources said. Workers were still attempting to find the source of the leak that is interfering with the unit's operation.

Once the source of the leak is found, repairs and restoration of production are expected to take between two and three days, they said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)