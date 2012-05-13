HOUSTON May 13 A lube oil hydrocracking unit was shut on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, after a fire, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, a Motiva spokeswoman said in a statement. The company declined to identify the unit involved.

The fire broke out in a heater check valve, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Saudi Refining, a unit of Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

A lube oil hydrocracking unit uses hydrogen to produce lubricant oils. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)