HOUSTON May 20 Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported a malfunction on Saturday and Sunday in a hydrocracking unit that increased sulfur dioxide emissions beyond the level authorized by its operating permit, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery reduced the amount of sulfur dioxide being released, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco subsidiary Saudi Refining. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)