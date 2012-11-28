* Restart expected to expand Gulf Coast products inventory

* Motiva had said restart to come in late Nov., early Dec.

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Nov 28 Motiva Enterprise plans to restart the new crude unit at its flagship Port Arthur, Texas, refinery next week after piping damage shut the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion shortly after its launch nearly six months ago, people familiar with refinery operations said on Wednesday.

Port Arthur became the largest U.S. refinery when the new 325,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit was brought online in June. But the plant held the title only briefly before cracks were discovered throughout the expansion CDU's piping.

Wholesale gasoline prices in the Gulf Coast fell on news the plant would begin heading back to its full 600,000 bpd capacity next week, and that it was currently in the process of transferring control of the unit to operations staff, according to the sources.

Gulf Coast products will be more abundant due to the restart

said Katherine Spector, a commodity strategist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in New York.

"(The restart) should provide a cushion for products in the Gulf Coast," Spector said.

Motiva, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, plans to have the unit, VPS-5, in production by the end of December, the sources added. A Motiva representative was not immediately available for comment.

Port Arthur continued to process crude through the older, 285,000 bpd section of the plant while Motiva made the necessary repairs to the unit, which took five years to construct.

The launch of the expansion came after Saudi Arabia began boosting crude exports to the United States to four-year highs, in part to help build up the plant's inventories, according to analysts.

While shipments to the United States have dipped since then, especially after a fire hit Chevron's Richmond, California plant - another large consumer of Saudi crude - they still remain robust relative to last year.

U.S. imports from the Kingdom averaged 1.3 million barrels per day in the second half of the year, up from 1.15 million bpd in 2011, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Over the past four weeks, Saudi flows to the United States have been just over 1.275 million bpd.

DAMAGED CENTERPIECE

The new crude distillation was the centerpiece of the expansion that pushed Port Arthur's capacity over Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500-bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery.

But an influx of a corrosive chemical, during what workers thought was a brief, routine shutdown of the newly built unit, cracked and ruined thousands of feet of pipe and other critical parts.

After the extent of damage from a leak of caustic sodium hydroxide into VPS-5 was discovered, estimates of the length of time needed for repairs ranged from six months to a year. Sodium hydroxide is used in small amounts to prevent heavy, sour crude oil, which VPS-5 is made to refine, from fouling the unit.

Motiva and its co-owners moved quickly to assemble needed replacement piping and staff to undertake repairs, which affected the atmospheric distillation section of VPS-5.

Motiva had previously said repairs were expected to finish sometime between late November and early December, with VPS-5 back in production by the first quarter of 2013. The joint venture has not disclosed the price tag for repairs, but analysts have estimated the cost at between $300 million and $1 billion.

Both M4 conventional gasoline and A4 CBOB gasoline were down by 1.25 cents a gallon Wednesday following news of the restart. M4 sold at 20.25 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB while CBOB traded at 19.25 cents over RBOB.

If the VPS-5 crude unit remains in operation into the new year, Motiva also plans to take one of the old crude units and a coking unit down for planned overhauls about midway through the first quarter, the sources said. (Additional Reporting by Kristen Hays and Matthew Robinson; Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Chris Baltimore, Carol Bishopric and Tim Dobbyn)