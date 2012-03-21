COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
* Unit was hit by brief power outage Tuesday
* Power problems related to Tuesday storms (Adds comment from a source, background)
HOUSTON, March 21 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday, a day after a brief power outage knocked it offline, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Motiva identified said FCC No. 3, along with a hydrotreater and hydrocracker were affected by the outage caused by heavy thunderstorms that moved across southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon.
"It was a power blip," said one of the sources. "They don't think it was that bad. They put the unit on circulation."
Circulation is a term for when a refinery unit is taken out of production, but feedstock continues to ciruclate through it and it is kept at operating temperatures so it is apable of quickly returning to production.
Motiva is a joint U.S. refining venture between Saudi Refining and Royal Shell Plc (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.