HOUSTON, April 23 Motiva Enterprises LLC's 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was preparing a new delayed coking unit for startup, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

Feedstock was introduced into the coker overnight as part of the preparation, the sources said.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of individual units at the refinery.

"Several units have been completed and turned over to operations as planned," said Motiva spokeswoman Emily Oberton. "Work on the remaining units is continuing as scheduled and full operations will begin in 2012."

Motiva continues to prepare a 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) for startup by late April, the sources.

Once the new CDU begins production, the refinery will have the largest crude oil refining capacity in the United States, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery.

Motiva began the expansion project with an estimated $7-billion price tag in 2007.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint-venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Refining. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)